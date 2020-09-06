Pet Helpers - Moira Rose Starr

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, Pet Helpers introduces us to Moira Rose Starr. She also answers to Momo.

This stunning lady came to Pet Helpers after she was surrendered to the shelter when she was ten.

She’s a mix of a cocker spaniel and shih tzu.

Momo loves treats and will shake, sit and roll for them.

Moira has been spayed, housetrained, vaccinated, dewormed, and is on flea/tick preventative.

So go ahead and help this little girl out and adopt her. You will not regret it.

Visit pethelpersinc.org to find an application.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.