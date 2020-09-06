West Virginia Italian Festival kicks off virtual weekend with in-person Fritti sale

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The 42 annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival went virtual this year due to COVID-19. However, this didn’t stop organizers from selling a special treat.

Cars lined up on multiple streets to pick up Fritti, a fried Italian dessert, from outside the Italian Heritage Festival’s office on Main Street in Clarksburg.

Tyler Terango, chairman of the festival, said he hoped they could allow community members to still enjoy an Italian treat while safely socially distancing.

Terango said the organization wanted to keep the tradition alive even if people couldn’t be together in person.

“That’s when we kind of put our thinking caps on. How else can we give Italian American culture and make people still feel the presence of the festival, even if we can’t be physically on the streets this year?” he added.

Terango said, all the virtual events from the weekend can be found on the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival’s Facebook page.

