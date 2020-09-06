Advertisement

West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases set yet another daily record

3 more deaths were also reported Sunday
DHHR Update 9/6
(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia climbed to another new pandemic high on Sunday as the state reported three more deaths.

They include an 81-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old woman from Logan County, and a 68-year-old man from Monroe County.

246 West Virginians have now died due to COVID-19; 32 have been reported in September.

“As many West Virginians are growing tired of the thought of COVID-19, we must, more than ever, stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread and realize that the virus is among us,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. “We extend our sympathies to these families for their profound loss.”

Active cases rose to another pandemic-high of 2,610 on Sunday, up 80 from the day before, marking the 10th-straight day that active cases have grown in the state.

123 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 11,412.

Sunday’s update comes after the West Virginia Department of Education released its county alert map on Saturday night designating what counties can return to in-person learning on Tuesday. Monongalia County was the only one in the state marked ‘red,’ while eight counties begin the week as ‘orange.’ Those counties can’t return to school in-person this week.

Monongalia County (321) has the second-most active cases in West Virginia, behind Kanawha County (530).

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (825), Boone (154), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (580), Calhoun (17), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (412), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (297), Jackson (211), Jefferson (388), Kanawha (1,686), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (520), Marion (227), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (349), Mineral (146), Mingo (276), Monongalia (1,371), Monroe (136), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (296), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (340), Raleigh (390), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (322), Wyoming (71).

