Advertisement

A ‘rolling rally’ for President Trump traveled 87 miles around Indiana and Ohio Sunday

A ‘rolling rally’ for President Trump traveled 87 miles around Indiana and Ohio Sunday
A ‘rolling rally’ for President Trump traveled 87 miles around Indiana and Ohio Sunday(WXIX)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Sunday afternoon crowds gathered at a “rolling” election rally for President Trump in southern Indiana and Ohio.

The “rolling rally” was sponsored by Patriots for America, according to a representative from the organization.

Cars gathered for the “Let’s Roll to Re-Elect Trump!” at 1 p.m. at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

The group made a 2.5-hour loop through Indiana and Ohio.

Patriots for America says the 85-mile rally is in support of the president.

People were encouraged to decorate their vehicles and cash prizes were awarded.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds White House briefing

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

National

Remote towns evacuated as California wildfire grows

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Evacuation orders were expanded Monday to more mountain communities as a huge wildfire churned through California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of blazes crews battled during a heat wave that shattered records across the state.

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

National

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

Latest News

National

Louisville woman has share in Derby winner and beats cancer in the same week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Only two days before Authentic won the derby, Nelson was declared cancer free.

National

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

National

Cowboys players ponder kneeling during national anthem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t said in so many words, but it appears his hard-line stance requiring players to stand during the anthem has eased amid a national reckoning over racial justice.

National

Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

National

Sheriff: Five boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump but no one was injured or killed.

National

UK judge rejects bid to delay Assange extradition hearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Monday to fight a U.S. extradition request at a high-stakes hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.