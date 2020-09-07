Birthday boxes filled with hope

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A local woman put together boxes filled with birthday gifts for children in need.

Sprinkled with Hope was an initiative started by Bryanna Williams to give foster kids a birthday.

Williams said many children have never gotten birthday gifts, and she wanted to change that.

Williams purchased a few items for the boxes based on the age of the child and added in a box of mug cake mix.

Williams planned to create 80 birthday boxes to be distributed by Harrison County CASA.

She was looking for volunteers to help her pack the boxes.

Her goal is to expand her program to all of Harrison County and eventually across the state.

“I would like to start here in the county and then work my way out. Hopefully, start to get boxes out to other groups such as the domestic violence shelter,” she added.

Williams said people can donate items by clicking the Amazon link on the Sprinkled with Hope Facebook page.

