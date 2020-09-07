COVID-19 in W.Va. | record-high 2,747 active cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 163 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 11,575.

DHHR officials said 2,747 cases are currently active, which is a record high.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 247.

The patients was an 86-year old female from Kanawha County.

“On this Labor Day, we must remember those West Virginians who have lost their lives,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our deepest sympathies to all affected by COVID-19.”

According to data from DHHR, 149 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty-five patients are in ICU, and 25 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (831), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (589), Calhoun (18), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (76), Harrison (301), Jackson (217), Jefferson (389), Kanawha (1,731), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (519), Marion (230), Marshall (134), Mason (120), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (280), Monongalia (1,401), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (57), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (350), Raleigh (391), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (298), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

