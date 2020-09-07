Advertisement

Harold R. “Sonny” Hines

Harold R. “Sonny” Hines 84 of Webster Springs passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Sonny was born December 12, 1935 in Diana and was the son of the late Hillard and Merle Baker Hines. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sons, Timothy and Richard Ray Hines and brothers, Dana Paul and Doy Richard Hines. Sonny was a Methodist by faith. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving from 1955 to 1958 and then on standby until March of 1963. He had worked as a laborer in the shipyards before becoming disabled. Sonny also enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, and traveling until his health declined; at which point, he enjoyed watching the news and sports on the television. He was an avid boxing fan. Sonny loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Mick Hines; sisters, Geraldine Spinks of Craigsville, Ialene Brown and Bernadine Green, both of Wooster, OH; grandchildren, Tiffany Hines and James Hines; great grandchildren, Jessica, Elizabeth and Lea Long and Tera and Hillary Hines; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Service will be 7:00PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Jim Varney officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be 11 AM Thursday at Cogar Cemetery, Desert Fork. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Hines Family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

