Advertisement

Humane Society assists in relocating 49 pets affected by Hurricane Laura

The Oregon Humane Society assisted the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to relocate 49 pets from shelters in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura.
The Oregon Humane Society assisted the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to relocate 49 pets from shelters in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura.(Oregon Humane Society | Oregon Humane Society)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Oregon Humane Society assisted the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to relocate 49 pets from shelters in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura.

The animals were available for adoption in nine Louisiana shelters, including Lafourche Parish, Jefferson Parish, St. Charles Parish and others.

The move helped open space and resources for pets and people directly affected by the hurricane.

“As we’ve seen before, disaster response continues long after the hurricane has passed,” says Brian August, OHS Chief Operating Officer. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, OHS is committed to doing everything we can to help communities recovering from Hurricane Laura.”

In addition to receiving pets, OHS has also offered help through national organizations by providing 130 staff and volunteers certified in Emergency Animal Sheltering.

The pets will have a few days to settle down and receive medical care before they are available for adoption. OHS is currently closed for walk-though adoptions but adoptions are continuing by appointment only.

Copyright 2020 [WDTV] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman visiting all 50 states finds an Almost Heaven Bridgeport detour during June West Virginia visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
Angelica Ortiz visited Almost Heaven Desserts during her West Virginia stop.

News

Authorities: Federal operation in Indiana found missing kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area and one person was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, according to federal authorities.

News

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE
The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight.

News

WVU moves classes online through Sept. 25 for Morgantown campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
In-person classes at the Morgantown campus have been suspended.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 in W.Va. | record-high 2,747 active cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Health officials report 163 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death.

News

Preparations underway for Healthy Harrison games

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local community members created an initiative for a healthier lifestyle.

News

West Virginia Italian Festival wraps up with hope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The 42 annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival wrapped up with hope for next year.

News

Birthday boxes filled with hope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local woman put together boxes filled with birthday gifts for children in need.

News

29 WVU students suspended for COVID-19-related violations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
A weekend of partying led to West Virginia University suspending more than two dozen students, according to university officials.

News

Fairmont City Council poised to again condemn one of its members

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Fairmont City Council will vote to request the resignation of another one of its members this week.