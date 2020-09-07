Labor Day Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy holidays! The weather outside today will be picture perfect. We have a high-pressure system to our southwest allowing us to stay nice and dry with winds coming out of the south helping warm our temperatures up to the mid-80s. Great day to go outside and spend time with family and cook some great food!

Tuesday: With the winds coming out of the south and a high-pressure system that is still in the region temperatures will reach the lower 90s. Luckily we will still be dealing with plenty of sunshine and light cloud cover. High: 90

Wednesday: The 90s will continue for another day as more clouds will start to make its way to our region as rain chances start to increase going into the middle of the week. High: 90

Thursday: Light rain chances for your Thursday as temperatures start to cool down ahead of an approaching frontal boundary. Partly cloudy skies and some sprinkles. High: 86

Friday: Rain chances are increasing as the cold front is getting closer with some isolated thunderstorms possible. High: 82

The Weekend: Scattered showers and thunderstorms as the cold front passes the area and temperatures drop down into the upper 70s.

