Advertisement

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Big Bat vandalized with red paint

Crews work to clean the Big Bat outside of Louisville Slugger Museum.
Crews work to clean the Big Bat outside of Louisville Slugger Museum.(WAVE)
By WAVE
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic Big Bat outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory staff worked Monday to remove the vandalism at the base of the bat by peeling the paint off and using a pressure washer.

Officials with the museum said in a statement released Monday morning that security camera video captured the act and will be shared with authorities.

The museum will remain open for business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Humane Society assists in relocating 49 pets affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Oregon Humane Society assisted the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to relocate 49 pets from shelters in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura.

News

Woman visiting all 50 states finds an Almost Heaven Bridgeport detour during June West Virginia visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
Angelica Ortiz visited Almost Heaven Desserts during her West Virginia stop.

News

Authorities: Federal operation in Indiana found missing kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area and one person was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, according to federal authorities.

News

WVU moves classes online through Sept. 25 for Morgantown campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
In-person classes at the Morgantown campus have been suspended.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 in W.Va. | record-high 2,747 active cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Health officials report 163 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death.

News

Preparations underway for Healthy Harrison games

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local community members created an initiative for a healthier lifestyle.

News

West Virginia Italian Festival wraps up with hope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The 42 annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival wrapped up with hope for next year.

News

Birthday boxes filled with hope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local woman put together boxes filled with birthday gifts for children in need.

News

29 WVU students suspended for COVID-19-related violations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
A weekend of partying led to West Virginia University suspending more than two dozen students, according to university officials.

News

Fairmont City Council poised to again condemn one of its members

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Fairmont City Council will vote to request the resignation of another one of its members this week.