Preparations underway for Healthy Harrison games

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Local community members created an initiative for a healthier lifestyle.

Healthy Harrison, a non-profit organization, created a project to encourage residents to take care of their physical health.

The games challenge five communities in Harrison county to propose a health strategy to make their community better.

Board member, Glenn Weber, said that obesity has been an issue in the area for many years, and Healthy Harrison wanted to change that.

$100,000 will be rewarded to the community that shows the most interest in changing their lifestyle.

“The five communities are responsible for putting together a response to a proposal that prove to us that you’re willing to improve the health and well being in the community,” Weber added.

Communities would find out who won on October 15.

