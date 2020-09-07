Advertisement

Preparations underway for Healthy Harrison games

Local community members created an initiative for a healthier lifestyle.
Local community members created an initiative for a healthier lifestyle.(Healthy Harrison)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Local community members created an initiative for a healthier lifestyle.

Healthy Harrison, a non-profit organization, created a project to encourage residents to take care of their physical health.

The games challenge five communities in Harrison county to propose a health strategy to make their community better.

Board member, Glenn Weber, said that obesity has been an issue in the area for many years, and Healthy Harrison wanted to change that.

$100,000 will be rewarded to the community that shows the most interest in changing their lifestyle.

“The five communities are responsible for putting together a response to a proposal that prove to us that you’re willing to improve the health and well being in the community,” Weber added.

Communities would find out who won on October 15.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia Italian Festival wraps up with hope

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The 42 annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival wrapped up with hope for next year.

News

Birthday boxes filled with hope

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A local woman put together boxes filled with birthday gifts for children in need.

News

29 WVU students suspended for COVID-19-related violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
A weekend of partying led to West Virginia University suspending more than two dozen students, according to university officials.

News

Fairmont City Council poised to again condemn one of its members

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Fairmont City Council will vote to request the resignation of another one of its members this week.

Latest News

News

West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases set yet another daily record

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia climbed to another new pandemic high on Sunday as the state reported three more deaths.

News

Pet Helpers - Moira Rose Starr

Updated: 13 hours ago
Pet Helpers - Moira Rose Starr

News

Bridge dedicated in honor of six brothers who served in WWII

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Saturday a new bridge at the juncture of Mount Union Road and Route 10 was dedicated to the Wolfe brothers who all grew up in the area.

News

Monongalia County will not have in-person learning, WVDE releases update ahead of school start date

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Monogalia County remained in the red, meaning in-person learning will not be happening when school begins on Tuesday.

WDTV

West Virginia Italian Festival kicks off virtual weekend with in-person Fritti sale

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
“That’s when we kind of put our thinking caps on. How else can we give Italian American culture and make people still feel the presence of the festival, even if we can’t be physically on the streets this year?” he added.

News

Trump supporters hold boat parade on Tygart Lake

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local President Trump supporters gathered at Tygart Lake for a boat parade.