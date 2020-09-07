WYATT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several crews responded to a structure fire in Mannington Monday evening.

According to Harrison County 911, the fire was reported after 5:30 P.M.

There are no injuries being reported at this time.

Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, Stonewood and Worthington fire departments responded.

