Crews are on scene for a fire in Mannington
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WYATT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several crews responded to a structure fire in Mannington Monday evening.
According to Harrison County 911, the fire was reported after 5:30 P.M.
There are no injuries being reported at this time.
Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, Stonewood and Worthington fire departments responded.
