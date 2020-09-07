West Virginia Italian Festival wraps up with hope

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The 42 annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival wrapped up with hope for next year.

This year the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People were able to go to the West Virginia Italian Festival’s Facebook page or website to watch the events live.

There were musical performances, talkback sessions, archived videos, and the traditional Italian Heritage Festival mass all streamed online.

Festival Chairman Tyler Terango shared this year was difficult, but the support of the community kept the event running.

“The people you see in these videos are our family and friends. Let us use this event to bring us together this year more than ever,” he added.

Terango said he hoped to see everyone in person next year at the festival on the streets of Clarksburg.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.