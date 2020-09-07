Advertisement

WVU moves classes online through Sept. 25 for Morgantown campus

Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.(WVU)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has suspended in-person classes for the Morgantown Campus.

According to a news release from the University, “the change in course delivery is in direct response to a recent increase in positive cases in students on the Morgantown campus, as well as concern for the probability of increased cases following several reports of parties held this holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.”

In-person classes will be canceled starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Classes will be online only until Sept. 25.

“This pause in face-to-face undergraduate instruction will give us time to monitor the steadily climbing cases of COVID-19,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said.

WVU officials will re-evaluate the situation on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and advise whether on-campus learning will resume. If it is deemed safe to return, on-campus learning will begin again on Monday, Sept. 28.

The University also will temporarily suspend and reduce the number of in-person recreational activities and further limit capacity at events planned on campus. Additionally, more activities will be offered virtually.

University officials have not touched on the status of varsity sports.

As of Monday, Monongalia Couty has 1,401 active cases. Of the confirmed cases, 51.89% of them are in the age bracket of 20-19, according to the DHHR.

