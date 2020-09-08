Advertisement

An outlier or a trend: TCU-SMU called off as Big 12 begins play this weekend

WVU hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday
Published: Sep. 7, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Each Big 12 team is scheduled to play its lone non-conference football game of 2020 this weekend, but TCU will not be a part of that.

The Horned Frogs opener against SMU, which was slated for Friday, has been postponed after multiple players and staff within the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The Big 12 announced its cancellation threshold last week at 53 players, and the Horned Frogs did not make the cut after following CDC guidelines of contact tracing.

