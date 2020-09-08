Arthur Wayne Hartley, 89 of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Fairmont Regional Medical Center. He was born April 22, 1931 in Fairmont a son of the late Charles Hartley and Ocie (Vincent) Hartley. Arthur served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant and then from the Marion County Board of Education. Arthur is survived by his four sons, Warren Hartley and wife, Donna of Rivesville, William Hartley and wife, Kim of Pleasant Valley, Wayne Hartley of Fairmont, and Daniel Hartley and wife, Tara of Morgantown; his eight grandchildren, Jacob Hartley, Matthew Hartley, Rebecca Hartley, Melissa Jura, Emily Hartley, James Hartley, Mallory Hartley, and Ethan Hartley; two great granddaughters, Lillian and Summer; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Elizabeth Nesbitt Hartley, whom he married on August 25, 1960; three brothers Jasper Hartley, Lester Hartley and Warren Hartley; three sisters Clara Hartley, Ethel Davis and Opal Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund 406 Alta Vista Avenue, Fairmont, WV 26554. Friends and family will be received at the Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Wednesday, from 5- 8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00p.m. with Rev. Keith Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Vincent Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Council Honor Guard and U.S. Army. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

