Brenda Sue Haynes

Brenda Sue Haynes, 65, of West Milford, passed away on Saturday evening, September 5, 2020 in Bridgeport. She was born on July 23, 1955 in Clarksburg a daughter of the late Carl Wright and Wanda Dean Wright. She is survived by her twin sister, Linda Greathouse of Bridgeport and her sister, Robin Osborne and her husband Steve of Canal Fulton, OH; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Danalda Barker, Carla Wright and Vicki Harbert; and one nephew Dennis Hinkle, Jr. Brenda was a 1973 graduate of Victory High School. She was an auto parts salesperson working for Amtower, Advance Auto and Harry Green Auto with over 35 years of experience. She was an animal lover and she especially loved her dogs. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org Cremation services will be provided by Burnside Funeral Home.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

