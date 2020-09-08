Clarksburg man allegedly steals 11 cell phones from Cricket kiosk at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested after stealing 11 cell phones from a Cricket Wireless kiosk at Meadowbrook Mall in mid-July.

The phones had a total value of $3,819, the criminal complaint says.

It goes on to read 32-year-old Carlos Jett of Clarksburg entered the Meadowbrook Mall and gained access to the kiosk while the store was closed and no employees were present.

Jett tried to activate one of the phones and took a video of himself wearing a black “ADIDAS” shirt. This helped officials identify Jett as this is the same shirt he was wearing when surveillance video captured the incident.

Jett is charged with grand larceny and is being held at North Central Regional Jail as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.