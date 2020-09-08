Advertisement

Customers share thoughts on bar closures

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - All bars are closed once again. This new closure, after an executive order issued this past Wednesday, came just two days after bars were allowed to open their doors for the first time since mid-July.

Customers around the area are frustrated and say the governor should not blame the bars for the rise in covid cases.

Patrons like Jamie Patterson say with the constant changes, it’s hard to keep up.

“I think it’s completely unfair, it has to do with downtown not the outside bars,” said Patterson.

“People are losing business because people don’t know if they can come out or if they’re even opened,” said Patterson.

Customers worry about their favorite bars.

“Everybody is losing business, the bartenders,” said Patterson.

Whitetail Crossing, a bar the owners say don’t even really get West Virginia University students, are making sure it keeps its customers like Dean Cole safe.

“Whitetail Crossing here put an age limit of 25 and up does help that so I just can’t get why we and the county and people in the county has to do everything that’s dictated by WVU,” said Cole.

The new closure comes two days after bars in Mon county were permitted to open.

“One week it’s one rule, the next week it’s another rule. One week you’re open, the next week you’re not open and the next week you can eat outside and the next week you can eat inside,” said Cole.

Patrons are fed up.

“It just doesn’t make sense, it’s irritating to tell you the truth and I think a lot of people are getting tired of it and a lot of people are a just at their wits end,” said Cole.

The countywide bar closure will remain in place until lifted by further executive order.

