Elementary school students socially distance their way back

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is back to school for many students in the mountain state and is going to look very different.

In fact, several West Virginia counties are starting the year virtually.

At Washington District Elementary, students will go back in-person on a staggered schedule.

Students are learning how to “Superhero” walk to keep their distance from others.

After the building shut down in March because of the virus, Principal Gabrielle Rhodes says students went the longest they’ve gone without school.

“We wanted it to be a huge a huge celebration for all of our students so our theme this year: superheros so we decided to call our little heroes home,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes made sure students stick to the guidelines.

“As long as they’re on a sticker, and not in between then they know there should be 6 fix between them because for little kids it’s difficult to visualize,” said Rhodes.

The principal says she hired an additional custodian to help disinfect.

“All the high-touch surface area, door handles light switches, all of that are cleaned every hour," said Rhodes.

The new normal may take some time to adjust, but stopping the spread of the virus is now in the lesson plan.

When asked how elementary school student William Currence felt about masks, he say they’re "the worst thing ever, they itch your nose all the time, the things are hard to breathe in as well.”

The school only opened at 25 % capacity so for the next three days , it’ll be the first day back all over again until Friday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

