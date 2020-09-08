Former Mountaineers find home on practice squads

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A handful of former Mountaineers were cut from NFL teams on Saturday when squads had to trim their training camp roster down to their 53-man.

A couple of them, though, will remain in the league on the practice squad.

Running back Wendell Smallwood was brought back to Pittsburgh after spending the preseason with the Steelers. His teammate from 2017, Shelton Gibson, was signed to the practice squad of the Washington Football team. Kevin White, who was not in the league in 2019, earned a spot on the practice squad for the San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Will Grier earned a spot on the 53-man for Carolina as he enters year two. His classmates Yodny Cajuste (Patriots), David Long Jr. (Titans) & Trevon Wesco (Jets) all made their teams as well. The quartet were all selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

2020 fifth round draft pick Colton McKivitiz made the cut for the 49ers.

Safety Dravon Askew-Henry (Giants), former fourth round pick Gary Jennings (Miami) & 2019 cornerback Keith Washington Jr. (Saints) were all cut on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.