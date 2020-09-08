Grafton & Valley-Wetzel find new Week 2 opponents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 high school football season has already been filled with schedule shuffling, and there has only been one week of action.

Grafton (1-0) has filled its cancelled game with Lincoln High School with Single-A St. Marys (1-0). The Bearcats will travel there fora 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday night. GHS’ Week 2 game against Lincoln was called off last week due to a person that had attended a Cougar practice testing positive for COVID-19. Lincoln is expected to be able to return to action in Week 3.

Valley-Wetzel (1-0) will play Cameron (1-0) this Saturday evening at John Marshall. The Lumberjacks Week 2 contest against Clay-Battelle was scrapped due to Monongalia County remaining in the red zone of the DHHR’s color-coded map. Teams in Mon County cannot practice or compete this week.

