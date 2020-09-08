Advertisement

Health officials report 86 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 11,661.

DHHR officials also three reported additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 250.

The patients were a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Putnam County, and an 85-year old female from Kanawha County. “We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 2,784 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 152 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty-seven patients are in ICU, and 26 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (837), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (595), Calhoun (19), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (420), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (132), Hardy (76), Harrison (304), Jackson (219), Jefferson (394), Kanawha (1,737), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (522), Marion (232), Marshall (134), Mason (123), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (282), Monongalia (1,433), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (142), Putnam (352), Raleigh (393), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).

