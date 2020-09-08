Jeffery Lynn McVaney Jeffery Lynn McVaney, 66, of Bridgeport passed away at home in his sleep on Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1954, in Clarksburg, a son of Jules McVaney and Betty McClung McVaney of Bridgeport. He is also survived by his wife of 46 years, Jenny McVaney, whom he married on January 24, 1975. He is also survived by one daughter, Kristy Cunningham and her husband Rocco of Clarksburg and one son, Justin McVaney and his wife Catherine Marie of San Antonio, TX; three grandchildren, Abigail Lynn, Jeffery Michael and Lauren Elizabeth; one sister, Susan Dahmer and her husband John of Fairfax Station, VA and one brother, David McVaney and his wife Londa of Stonewood, WV; nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Lee Brewer, Jennifer Beyreuther and her late husband Brian and Allison Moore Mathis and his great nieces and nephews. In the early 60′s, his family moved to the Los Angeles area for his father’s work. His love of West Virginia grew over the years as the family trekked back to West Virginia for summer vacations. Those vacations convinced him that he wanted to make a life in West Virginia as an adult. Fishing, outdoors, shooting guns, all the green trees, rain and lack of traffic sealed that desire as he matured. In God’s providential way, In 1971, his father was transferred back to West Virginia. He graduated Victory High School in 1972 and competed in and won the West Virginia Sales Competition representing the State of West Virginia in a national competition of salespeople in Los Angeles, California. After a short stent in car sales at Wilson Motor Company (remember the 70′s gas shortage?), he began his career in sales with H.L. Heaster. In 1976, he began his own office equipment company, Centennial Office Machines. After selling his interest in Centennial Office Machines, he co-owned the Country Pantry until 1995 when he became a Realtor with Apex Realty Services. Shortly after joining Apex he began to specialize in foreclosures for Fannie Mae and Secretary of Veterans Affairs. His territory covered ten counties in North Central West Virginia until his retirement in 2019. Jeff was a faithful member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church and a member of the New Horizon Sunday School Class. At his knee, his children learned to count their blessings and to always remember that someone else has a tougher time than them. He was an avid guitarist and lover of (now Classic) Rock. He loved nature and instilled the love and respect of nature to his children and grandchildren. His family could always count on his knowledge and sound advice in just about any matter. What he didn’t know about firsthand, he educated himself thoroughly so his counsel was sound. A recipient of a pancreas and kidney organ donation in 2008, he was an advocate of organ donation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CORE www.core.org or Simpson Creek Baptist Church, 231 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Bridgeport. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4-7 pm, where a memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm with Reverend Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding.

