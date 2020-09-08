Jonnie Green

Without a sigh, Jonnie Mae (Priestley) Green, removed this earthly yoke and ran into her savior Jesus Christ’s arms, on September 7, 2020. Glory to God! He led her through 92 years of life and protected her. He gave her a life blessed beyond words. In all things beautiful, we will always see her. Jonnie has been reunited with her husband Harry, son Chris, her five sisters, and many other family and friends. Her surviving children, Karen, Peggy, and Hal, spent the final days at her side and were with her until the end. Jonnie loved her flowers and gardening more than anything except her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the WVU Mountaineers. She was proud to be a founding member of the Bridgeport Garden Club. Playing golf and bridge were also things she and Harry excelled at, whether in Bridgeport, or as “snowbirds” in Florida. Spending many happy hours walking on the beach and sunbathing, while taking in the sights and sounds of the seashore, Jonnie was a “people-watcher,” and her favorite song was “People” (“People Who Need People”), by Barbra Streisand. Her mother was a teacher and pianist, who gave Jonnie a love of music, especially the piano, which she played beautifully. Her inner beauty came from being an example of WHAT LOVE DOES – being there when her family needed her and doing whatever it took with grace and humility. Psalm 121 guided her daily living: “I will lift up my eyes to the hills – From whence comes my help? My help comes from the LORD, Who made heaven and earth…” Contributions in Jonnie’s memory can be made to Bridgeport Garden Club, P.O. Box 1310, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Condolences to the Green Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be a small, immediate-family only service under the direction of Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport. Jonnie’s pastor from Simpson Creek Baptist Church, Dr. Mike Hopkins, with conduct the service, and the burial will be at Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.