Advertisement

Levi Charles Fitton

Levi Charles Fitton, age 2 days old of Love Road, Grafton, WV passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born September 1, 2020 in Morgantown the son of Douglas Arthur Fitton and Rachel Lorraine (Gower) Fitton. He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Rebecca E. (Poston) Gower and husband John C. Gower of Grafton; maternal great- grandmother, Dolores E. (Shaw) Mayle of Grafton; and step great- grandfather, Selvy Mayle, Jr. of Hambleton, WV; and maternal great- grandmother, Pauline L. (Piggot) Gower of Grafton Levi was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents , Larry and Carolyn Fitton; and maternal great- grandfather, Elzie Ely Poston, Jr. paternal great-grandparents, Arthur E. Cheek and wife Gladys A. Cheek; great-grandfather Carlos B. “Jake” Gower; paternal grandparents , Larry and Carolyn Fitton; and maternal great- grandfather, Elzie Ely Poston, Jr. A piece of our hearts, now has wings. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to serve the Fitton family. Online Condolences: donaldgfordfuneralhome
WDTV Placeholder
WDTV Placeholder(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Jeffery Lynn McVaney

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jeffery Lynn McVaney

Funerals

Wilson Hyer Ashley

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Wilson Hyer Ashley

Funerals

Brenda Sue Haynes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Brenda Sue Haynes

Funerals

Harold R. “Sonny” Hines

Updated: 23 hours ago
Harold R. “Sonny” Hines

Latest News

Funerals

Carl E. Pearson

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT
Carl E. Pearson

Funerals

Joseph Matthew “Matt” Slater Sr.

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
Joseph Matthew “Matt” Slater Sr.

Funerals

Ira E. (Dick) Frame

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
Ira E. (Dick) Frame

Coronavirus

The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Funerals

Mary Pauline (Lovely) Messer

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
Mary Pauline (Lovely) Messer

Funerals

Carolyn Sue Robinson Ballard

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT
Carolyn Sue Robinson Ballard