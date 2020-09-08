Levi Charles Fitton Levi Charles Fitton, age 2 days old of Love Road, Grafton, WV passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born September 1, 2020 in Morgantown the son of Douglas Arthur Fitton and Rachel Lorraine (Gower) Fitton. He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Rebecca E. (Poston) Gower and husband John C. Gower of Grafton; maternal great- grandmother, Dolores E. (Shaw) Mayle of Grafton; and step great- grandfather, Selvy Mayle, Jr. of Hambleton, WV; and maternal great- grandmother, Pauline L. (Piggot) Gower of Grafton Levi was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents , Larry and Carolyn Fitton; and maternal great- grandfather, Elzie Ely Poston, Jr. paternal great-grandparents, Arthur E. Cheek and wife Gladys A. Cheek; great-grandfather Carlos B. “Jake” Gower; paternal grandparents , Larry and Carolyn Fitton; and maternal great- grandfather, Elzie Ely Poston, Jr. A piece of our hearts, now has wings. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to serve the Fitton family. Online Condolences: donaldgfordfuneralhome

