Lost Creek man allegedly hits man with a tool, aims gun at him for texting girlfriend

Caleb Sidun
Caleb Sidun(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Caleb James Sidun of Lost Creek is charged with a wanton endangerment after a fight involving a gun.

The fight began when 22-year-old Sidun discovered the victim was texting his girlfriend on Feb. 26, the criminal complaint says. The victim claims he was struck in the head with a tool. A pistol then fell out of Sidun’s pants. They fought over the pistol. Sidun put a bullet in the chamber of the pistol and aimed it at the victim.

Sidun fled the scene. He was taken into custody Wednesday at Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

