Officials searching for two men after UTV strikes state police car, flees

UTV hit and run, Preston County
UTV hit and run, Preston County(West Virginia State Police)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A UTV drove into a police cruiser after fleeing from a traffic stop on Sunday, officials say.

The UTV fled the scene after striking the police cruiser. Two white males in their twenties or early thirties were in the UTV at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged by authorities to contact the Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 329-1101.

