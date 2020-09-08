RCB’s King named Premier Bank Player of Week 1
4 touchdowns vs. Elkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB junior running back/defensive back Jeremiah King is WDTV’s Premier Bank Player of Week 1.
King rushed for 295 yards on 14 carries with 4 touchdowns in Byrd’s 35-12 victory over Elkins on Friday. He also registered a top play pick on defense.
King garnered the same honor in Week 3 of the 2019 season.
We will have more with the junior later in the week.
