RCB’s King named Premier Bank Player of Week 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB junior running back/defensive back Jeremiah King is WDTV’s Premier Bank Player of Week 1.

King rushed for 295 yards on 14 carries with 4 touchdowns in Byrd’s 35-12 victory over Elkins on Friday. He also registered a top play pick on defense.

JUST KINGIN' IT 👑

295 yards and 4⃣ touchdowns from Jeremiah King lead Robert C. Byrd past Elkins, 35-12. 🏈 @jshmoove1 @CageRcb pic.twitter.com/H7sebN9bID — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) September 5, 2020

King garnered the same honor in Week 3 of the 2019 season.

We will have more with the junior later in the week.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.