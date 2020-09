LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) -Kamryn Tharp had 12 saves in net and Ember Smith tallied two first half goals as South Harrison shutout Lincoln in its opener, 3-0.

Head Coach Lauren Coffman and the Hawks honored their seniors prior to the contest.

Sammi Moore also registered a goal for South Harrison.

