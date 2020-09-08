Student reaction to WVU going online

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

WVU announced undergraduate in-person classes move online September 9 to September 25.

WVU Senior, Harley Benda, shared the email students received to a Morgantown community Facebook page.

The post sparked a discussion about WVU students going online.

Benda said she doesn’t know what’s going to happen for her career if they don’t return to in-person classes.

“I’m in my last semester here at WVU. So it’s a little nerve-wracking because I don’t know with everything going on what’s going to come next,” she continued.

Benda said she’s a broadcast journalism major, and losing time in the studio makes her nervous.

“It’s frustrating for students like myself that are in the position where being on campus is kind of crucial for me to graduate and have like a good college experience,” she said.

She added it doesn’t help that some students aren’t following social distancing guidelines.

Benda hoped to finish her last semester in person.

