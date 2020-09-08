Top 5 plays of Week 1
The best plays from Week 1 of the 5th quarter
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here are your Top 5 plays from week one of the 5th Quarter on WDTV.
WEEK 1 TOP 5 PLAYS
5. POP IT LIKE IT’S HOT
Gilmer County’s Garrett Butler returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Titans win over Webster County.
4. ALWAYS LEAVE A TIP
Philip Barbour’s Nate Finley secures the loose ball for a great catch.
3. ONE HANDED WIZARD
Tyler Consolidated’s Jake Bowman makes a nifty one-handed catch vs. Doddridge County
2. TARIQ-TASTIC
North Marion’s Tariq Millers skies for a pick against Preston
1. A KOC INT
RCB junior Jeremiah King tips an interception to himself in Byrd’s big win over Elkins.
