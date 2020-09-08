Tuesday Night Forecast | September 8th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our streak of pleasant weather continues as strong high pressure situated to our South remains in the driver seat. Tonight will be quiet with some fog nestled into those mountain valleys. Temperatures will be comfortable in the low to mid-60s. Dry weather continues for most of NCWV however some Eastern Atlantic moisture will begin pulling in by tomorrow afternoon producing a few showers scattered along or East of the Appalachians. A cold front sweeps through this weekend bringing the next great chance for scattered stormy weather on Sunday.

Wednesday: Sunshine draped across most areas with a few clouds building along the higher terrain into the afternoon. A few showers may pop-up across these Eastern and Northeastern regions as well. High: 90

Thursday: Warm and slightly humid as moisture continues to pull in. A few showers to an isolated t-storm possible East of I-79. High: 88

Friday: Scattered showers during peak heating hours, best chance to see a t-storm again would be confined East. Plenty of dry time to work with as well. High: 82