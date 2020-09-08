Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Here comes the heat!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Hello sunshine! We have a high-pressure system to our south that is allowing us to stay nice and dry with the winds coming out of the south and that will help temperatures reach the 90s for the next couple of days. But a cold front to our north will finally drop down into our region as showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the weekend.

Wednesday: The 90s will continue for another day as more clouds will start to make its way to our region as rain chances start to increase going into the middle of the week. High: 90

Thursday: Light rain chances for your Thursday as temperatures start to cool down ahead of an approaching frontal boundary. Partly cloudy skies and some sprinkles. High: 86

Friday: Rain chances are increasing as the cold front is getting closer with some isolated thunderstorms possible. High: 82

The Weekend: Scattered showers and thunderstorms as the cold front passes the area and temperatures drop down into the upper 70s.

