Wilson Hyer Ashley Wilson Hyer Ashley, 98, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living Facility. He was born on December 23, 1921 in Ivy Dale, WV a son of the late Jordan Ashley and Macel Hyer Ashley. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith Ashley, who passed away in 2003. He is survived by his second wife Ellen Joanne Olean of Bridgeport; his daughter Pam Burgess and her husband Jerry of Bridgeport; two grandchildren, David Burgess and his wife Jennifer of Morgantown, and Micah Burgess and his wife Jane of Astoria, NY; three great grandchildren, Sam, Charlie and Pete; a brother Lewis Ashley and his wife Linda of Alexandria, VA; a nephew Ken Apple and his wife Debbie of Bradenton, FL. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was also preceded in death by a sister Ruth Parsons, and one brother Charles Ashley. Mr. Ashley was a graduate of Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII as a fighter pilot on the aircraft carrier USS Shamrock Bay in the Pacific Fleet. He was employed as an area supervisor with Western Electric Company retiring at the age of 62. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge, upon retirement in 1983 he and his first wife retired near Pinehurst, NC for 19 years, returning to West Virginia in 2002. He was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Permanent Fund at Bridgeport United Methodist Church 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330-1499. Private services will be held for Mr. Ashley at a later date with Dr. Ken Ramsey officiating.

