An additional $400 in unemployment benefits is set to be distributed in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An additional $400 per week will be sent to West Virginians who are unemployed due to COVID-19, announced Governor Jim Justice today. These benefits will be sent out early next week.

“I am very happy to announce that these dollars are going to start flowing to those in need,” Gov. Justice said.

$300 of the weekly total is being paid for by the federal government, while the remaining $100 is being paid for by the State. According to Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia is one of only four states that are paying the extra $100.

West Virginia is currently approved to pay five weeks of benefits, starting with the week ending Aug. 1 and running through the week ending Aug. 29.

“If you’re eligible for all five weeks, you’ll get a single check or a single deposit in your account for $2,000, minus any taxes you have chosen to withhold,” said acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia Scott Adkins. “Any individuals who returned to work prior to Aug. 1 will not be eligible.”

Also to be eligible, recipients must receive at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits and they must state that they are unemployed or at least partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

Individuals receiving unemployment benefits at a rate of less than $100 per week are not eligible for the $300 funds, but will receive the $100 State share in addition to their regular unemployment benefits.

