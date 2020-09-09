Advertisement

Angela "Angie" Renee Nestor Simmons

Angela "Angie" Renee Nestor Simmons
Angela "Angie" Renee Nestor Simmons(Angela "Angie" Renee Nestor Simmons)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
Angela “Angie” Renee Nestor Simmons, 49, passed from this life Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the West Virginia Caring Hospice Center in Elkins. Angie was born Monday, August 9, 1971, in Parsons, a daughter of Rebecca Marlayne Kalar Nestor and the late Donald G. Nestor, Sr. On July 6, 1991, in Parsons, she was married to Stephen C. Simmons, Jr., who survives. Also left to cherish Angie’s memory are two children, Dylan Joshua Simmons of Parsons and Rebekah Danielle Simmons of Hambleton, three sisters, Valerie Leigh Nestor Angell and husband, Greg, of Pittsburg, PA, Allison Nicole Nestor and Nico of Lexington, NC, Lorlee Marie Nestor Rosamond and husband, Gary, of FL, one brother, Donald G. Nestor, Jr., and wife, Mary, of Michigan, two grandchildren, Braylon Carter Simmons and Mia Kinslee Dibartolomeo, her maternal grandmother, Lolita C. Kalar of Elkins, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Angie in death besides her father, was a sister, Lorena G. Nestor Smith. Angie graduated Tucker County High School with the Class of 1989. She obtained her LPN at the Randolph County Vo-Tech and had been employed at Nella’s Inc for the past fourteen years. For Angie, nursing was more than a job, it was her calling. She loved caring for people and meeting their needs. She enjoyed attending concerts and movies. She attended the Parsons Church of God. Angie loved spending time with her family and going on adventures with her grandchildren and friends. Angie’s request for cremation was honored. A visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 5pm until 7pm.

