Anna Matheos Koukoulis

Anna Matheos Koukoulis, 89, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio on March 20, 1931, a daughter of the late Stavro and Irene Makricosta Matheos. She was married to Angelo Charles Koukoulis, who preceded her in death on December 4, 2015. Surviving are one son, Charles Angelo Koukoulis and his fiancé Monica Tennant of Bridgeport; one daughter, Irene Sellas and her husband Steve of Bridgeport; four grandchildren, Lea Delaveris and her husband Lee, Stephanie Alex and her husband Constantine, Nicholas Sellas, and Marie Sellas and her fiancé Ben Wcislo; three great grandchildren, Steven Delaveris, Constantine Delaveris and Sophia Alex; and one sister, Betty Dolentin and her husband Joe of Weirton, WV. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Matheos and Adam Matheos. Mrs. Koukoulis was a graduate of Weir High School, bookkeeper for Marantz department store in Weirton for three years and worked with her husband Angelo as the Revenue Accounting Manager for Aero-Mech/Aero-Mech Airlines for 32 years. Anna had been involved in many facets of her parish of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Clarksburg, WV. She was a former Sunday School Teacher and co-chairman of the 50th, 75th, 80th and 85th anniversary celebrations. She was on the staff of the “Voice of St. Spyridon”, the church monthly publication. She also served as treasurer of the food festivals and served on the stewardship committee. She was very active with Philoptochos, serving on the Metropolis Board for many years, as well as holding every office at the parish level. She was co-editor of the Philoptochos Chapter cookbook “It’s Greek To Me”. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, August 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7:30pm to conclude the visitation with Father George Callos as Celebrant. A private funeral service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, P. O. Box 4176, Clarksburg WV 26302. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Anna Matheos Koukoulis
Anna Matheos Koukoulis(Picasa | Anna Matheos Koukoulis)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

