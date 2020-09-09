Advertisement

Bridgeport sweeps soccer double header over Byrd

Boys won 4-0, Girls 6-0
Bridgeport seniors soccer
Bridgeport seniors soccer(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport boys and girl soccer honored their seniors tonight and they both did so in style with victories over Robert C. Byrd.

The boys team was up first and controlled the pace of the contest to beat the Flying Eagles, 4-0. Junior Brock Amos had two goals for the Tribe.

The ladies got going early against RCB and led 4-0 at halftime, and went on to add a pair in the second for the 6-0 victory.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

“We better be”: WVU opens 2020 season with emphasis on run game

Updated: 1 hour ago
Worst in the Big 12 in 2019 in rushing offense

Sports

Former Mountaineers find home on practice squads

Updated: 23 hours ago
Many were cut on Saturday when teams trimmed down to 53-man.

Sports

An outlier or a trend: TCU-SMU called off as Big 12 begins play this weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
WVU hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday

Sports

South Harrison shuts out Lincoln in opener, 3-0

Updated: 23 hours ago
Tharp had 12 saves

Latest News

Sports

Grafton & Valley-Wetzel find new Week 2 opponents

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Both had original games called-off

Sports

RCB’s King named Premier Bank Player of Week 1

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
4 touchdowns vs. Elkins

Sports

Top 5 plays of Week 1

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
The best plays from Week 1 of the 5th quarter

Sports

Former Mountaineers in the NFL

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT

Sports

Mon County remains in red zone, sports on hold

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT

Sports

Marshall Shuts Out WVU’s Week 1 opponent, EKU, 59-0

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
University’s Amir Richardson scores first career TD