Bridgeport sweeps soccer double header over Byrd

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport boys and girl soccer honored their seniors tonight and they both did so in style with victories over Robert C. Byrd.

The boys team was up first and controlled the pace of the contest to beat the Flying Eagles, 4-0. Junior Brock Amos had two goals for the Tribe.

The ladies got going early against RCB and led 4-0 at halftime, and went on to add a pair in the second for the 6-0 victory.

