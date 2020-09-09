Advertisement

Bridgett Lynn King

Published: Sep. 9, 2020
Bridgett Lynn King, 26, a resident of Fairmont, passed from this life Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Since the age of fourteen, Bridgett courageously battled brain tumors and leukemia. Bridgett was born Thursday, August 18, 1994, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Donald Lee “Sonny” Lambert Jr. and Jacqueline “Jackie” Denise St. Clair who survives in Saint Albans. Also left to cherish her memory are her maternal grandparents, Paul St. Clair and Glenda Hines, paternal grandmother, Glenda Hedrick, one sister, Kimberly King and fiancé Matthew Bell, two brothers, Jeremy and Donnie Lambert, one nephew that was her pride and joy, Damien King, cousin, Amanda Williams, aunts, Nancy Williams, Susan Bennett, Julie Rutter, and Kristie Clavier, uncles, Nicky and Kenny St. Clair and Greg King, and boyfriend, Anthony Parker and family. Bridgett attended the schools of Randolph County and was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach and most of all, loved spending time with family. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10 am in Trinity Cemetery in Beverly. Interment will follow next to her father.

