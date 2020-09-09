Advertisement

Bruce Bowers Jr.

Published: Sep. 9, 2020
Bruce Bowers, Jr., 82, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center surrounded by family. Bruce was born Saturday, November 27, 1937, in Glady, a son of the late Bruce Bowers, Sr. and Evelyn Pritt Bowers. He was thrice married. First, he was married to Martha Webley who survives. Second, he was married to JoAnn Cummings who preceded him in death. Last, he was married to Geraldine Stalnaker who also preceded him in death. Left to cherish Bruce’s memory are five children, Brad Bowers and wife, Donnell of Florida, Mark Bowers of Florida, Tracie George of Elkins, Rhonda Vanscoy and husband, Mike, of Buckhannon, and Cristal Blackburn of Elkins, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Preceding Bruce in death was an infant daughter, Trina Jo Bowers, and one sister, Charlotte White. Bruce was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 1953. He loved all sports, was a huge Mountaineer fan and loved spending time with family. Bruce was a member of the Redmans Club and a member of the Church of the Nazarene. The family’s request for cremation will be honored. A celebration of life will be held October 3, 2020, at 1 pm at Cristal and Sierra’s house across from North School.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

