Advertisement

Clarksburg man allegedly threw a flat screen TV at police cruisers

Carl Davis
Carl Davis(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Carlos Davis allegedly threw a large flat screen television at police cruisers during a police chase.

Davis was driving with a missing headlight in his Kia on Aug. 23. When officers attempted to pull him over, the vehicle took off reaching speeds of 115 mph, officials say. This is when officers say Davis then threw the flat screen television at the cruisers.

Two eyewitnesses alleged to have seen the incident.

Davis is 31-years-old and is from Clarksburg. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 147 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Health officials reported 147 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

News

Those in NCWV feel the affects of waiting for PUA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Through the pandemic, it has brought many challenges.

News

Elementary school students socially distance their way back

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Tuesday is back to school for many students in the mountain state and is going to look very different.

News

Officials searching for two men after UTV strikes state police car, flees

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Police are searching for two suspects after a UTV drove into a police cruiser then fled.

Latest News

News

Clarksburg man allegedly steals 11 cell phones from Cricket kiosk at Meadowbrook Mall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Carlos Jett stole nearly $4,000 worth of cell phones from a kiosk in Meadowbrook Mall.

News

Lost Creek man allegedly hits man with a tool, aims gun at him for texting girlfriend

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Harrison County man is charged with a wanton endangerment after a fight involving a gun.

News

Health officials report 86 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

News

Student reaction to WVU going online

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
“I’m in my last semester here at WVU. So it’s a little nerve-wracking because I don’t know with everything going on what’s going to come next,” she continued.

News

Structure fire in Harrison County

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Crews respond to structure fire in Mannington Monday evening.

News

Humane Society assists in relocating 49 pets affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
The Oregon Humane Society assisted the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to relocate 49 pets from shelters in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura.