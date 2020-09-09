Clarksburg man allegedly threw a flat screen TV at police cruisers

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Carlos Davis allegedly threw a large flat screen television at police cruisers during a police chase.

Davis was driving with a missing headlight in his Kia on Aug. 23. When officers attempted to pull him over, the vehicle took off reaching speeds of 115 mph, officials say. This is when officers say Davis then threw the flat screen television at the cruisers.

Two eyewitnesses alleged to have seen the incident.

Davis is 31-years-old and is from Clarksburg. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

