Clarksburg man indicted after clubbing man to death with baseball bat

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeremy Earl Hood was arrested after allegedly clubbing a man to death with a baseball bat in 2017, officials say.

35-year-old Hood was indicted on voluntary manslaughter, Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano says.

Although he allegedly committed the crime the week of Thanksgiving in 2017, he wasn’t charged until Wednesday.

Hood, from Clarksburg, is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He will be arraigned later this month.

53 others were also indicted Wednesday in Harrison County.

