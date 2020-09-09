Donna Jean Brown McGee, 75, a resident of Elkins, finished her course and entered the long-awaited prize that has awaited her in the Glory of her Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She never wavered in her faith having fought and won many battles over cancer, and now is resting in the arms of her Saviour having won the ultimate victory. Donna was born on Wednesday, September 5, 1945, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Sherwood H. Brown and Jane Liza Carder Brown. Left to cherish Donna’s memory are her three children, Brian Waugh and wife, Sue, of Dailey, Beth Wallace of Elkins, and Sharon Schoonover and husband, Pat, of Elkins, four grandchildren, Garrett and wife, Laura, of Morgantown, Cassie Shiflet and husband, Jon, EliAnna Schoonover, and Kaylee Schoonover, all of Elkins, two step grandchildren, Jillian Morgan of Dailey and Evan Morgan of Raleigh, NC, three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Dahlia, and Maggie, and several nieces and nephews. Donna was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by three siblings, Duane “Woody” Brown, Doris Ann Burnside, and Donnie L. Brown. Donna attended the schools for Randolph County. She had worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways for nearly thirty years, where she worked as a clerk, keeping track of and facilitating equipment to the proper locations. She enjoyed crocheting. Donna was a member of Rivers of Living Water Ministries. She loved her family, her church, her church family, and working in the church. She was a lovely person with a heart of gold who will be greatly missed. Donna’s request for cremation will be honored. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Donna’s memory to Amedisys of Morgantown Hospice 3031. Please mail contributions to 1063 Maple Dr. Suite 2B Morgantown WV 26505.

