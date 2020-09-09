Grafton man allegedly steals a fire truck and causes damages

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Lyons of Grafton allegedly stole a fire truck from the Volunteer Fire Department and caused thousands of dollars in damage on Sept. 5.

A witness claims to have seen Lyons driving the firetruck in a circle around the building and then busting through the gate.

Officials report damage to the fire building garage door as well as damage to the fire truck. Fire Chief Wayne Bell reportedly estimated the damage to the fire truck is around $20,000. The estimate of the damage to the building is around $15,000.

Lyons is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and is facing charges of grand larceny, destruction of property, and entry of a building other than a dwelling.

