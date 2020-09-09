Health officials report 147 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 147 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 11,808.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 254.

The patients were a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, and an 87-year old female from Monroe County.

“As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, we remind all West Virginians to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 2,806 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 147 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty-five patients are in ICU, and 27 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).

