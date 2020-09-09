Advertisement

Health officials report 147 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 147 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 11,808.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 254.

The patients were a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old female from Jackson County, and an 87-year old female from Monroe County.

“As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, we remind all West Virginians to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 2,806 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 147 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty-five patients are in ICU, and 27 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clarksburg man allegedly threw a flat screen TV at police cruisers

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Clarksburg man allegedly threw a large flat screen television at police cruisers during a police chase.

News

Those in NCWV feel the affects of waiting for PUA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Through the pandemic, it has brought many challenges.

News

Elementary school students socially distance their way back

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Tuesday is back to school for many students in the mountain state and is going to look very different.

News

Officials searching for two men after UTV strikes state police car, flees

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Police are searching for two suspects after a UTV drove into a police cruiser then fled.

Latest News

News

Clarksburg man allegedly steals 11 cell phones from Cricket kiosk at Meadowbrook Mall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Carlos Jett stole nearly $4,000 worth of cell phones from a kiosk in Meadowbrook Mall.

News

Lost Creek man allegedly hits man with a tool, aims gun at him for texting girlfriend

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Harrison County man is charged with a wanton endangerment after a fight involving a gun.

News

Health officials report 86 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

News

Student reaction to WVU going online

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
“I’m in my last semester here at WVU. So it’s a little nerve-wracking because I don’t know with everything going on what’s going to come next,” she continued.

News

Structure fire in Harrison County

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Crews respond to structure fire in Mannington Monday evening.

News

Humane Society assists in relocating 49 pets affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
The Oregon Humane Society assisted the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to relocate 49 pets from shelters in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura.