Kimberly Garvin Kimberly Garvin, 59, of Webster Springs passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. She enjoyed shopping for antiques, being outdoors, and spending time with friends. Born June 1, 1961 in Webster Springs, she was the daughter of the late Denzil Paul and Ruby May (Ware) Garvin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Chester Garvin and Shirley Garvin-Cutlip. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Brandi Garvin (companion, Ricky Bankhead); granddaughter, Zoey Beth Garvin-Farmer; siblings, Wayne (Kathy) Garvin of OH, Stanley Garvin of OH, Matt (Debbie) Garvin of OH, Chuck Garvin of WV, Duke (Ashley) Cutlip of WV, Trish (Ronnie) Dunford of NC, and Carrie (James) Allen of NC; her companion, Stephen Lynch; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing Services to celebrate Kim’s life will be held at 3pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Michael Cool officiating. Friends may join the family one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dodd & Reed Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Garvin family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

Kimberly Garvin (Kimberly Garvin)