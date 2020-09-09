Advertisement

Lost Creek man allegedly shot, killed a man, then started a fire to to conceal his remains

Caleb Sidun
Caleb Sidun(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Caleb Sidun was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man and then starting a fire to get rid of the victim’s remains on Aug. 29.

A man matching 22-year-old Sidun’s description was seen leaving the victim’s vehicle and walking down the same street where the fire was set while carrying a red gas container, officials say. The man matching the same description was later seen on a surveillance video of a gas station purchasing $2 in gas. The victim’s vehicle was then seen leaving and driving toward Sidun’s residence.

According to a witness, Sidun fired off a firearm several times with the last shot hitting the victim in the head and causing his death.

The victims' remains were found in the rubble of the structure fire on the 600 block on Main St. in Jane Lew. The victim was positively identified using dental records by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A source claims that Sidun smelled of gasoline when he returned to the apartment following the structure fire. The same source also stated that Sidun tossed the firearm and his cell phone off of the Hacker’s Creek Bridge. Both items were discovered in the water of Hacker’s Creek by officers.

According to the victim’s father’s statement, Sidun was the last person to have contact with the victim before his death.

Sidun is from Lost Creek and is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clarksburg man allegedly threw a flat screen TV at police cruisers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Clarksburg man allegedly threw a large flat screen television at police cruisers during a police chase.

News

Health officials report 147 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Health officials reported 147 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

News

West Virginia added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As a result, anyone arriving in New York from West Virginia will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

News

Those in NCWV feel the affects of waiting for PUA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Through the pandemic, it has brought many challenges.

Latest News

News

Elementary school students socially distance their way back

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Tuesday is back to school for many students in the mountain state and is going to look very different.

News

Officials searching for two men after UTV strikes state police car, flees

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Police are searching for two suspects after a UTV drove into a police cruiser then fled.

News

Clarksburg man allegedly steals 11 cell phones from Cricket kiosk at Meadowbrook Mall

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Carlos Jett stole nearly $4,000 worth of cell phones from a kiosk in Meadowbrook Mall.

News

Lost Creek man allegedly hits man with a tool, aims gun at him for texting girlfriend

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Harrison County man is charged with a wanton endangerment after a fight involving a gun.

News

Health officials report 86 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

News

Student reaction to WVU going online

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
“I’m in my last semester here at WVU. So it’s a little nerve-wracking because I don’t know with everything going on what’s going to come next,” she continued.