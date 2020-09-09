Advertisement

More than 7.3 million dollars announced for West Virginia coronavirus aid

Coronavirus relief funding
Coronavirus relief funding(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - More than 7.3 million dollars will be given to counties across West Virginia to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

“We have seen just how drastic the impact COVID-19 can have within our homes, making it all the more important that we provide this targeted relief where West Virginians need it most,” Senator Capito said.

This funding is made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

“Every West Virginian has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and many of our friends and neighbors need help during these difficult times...” said Senator Manchin.

The money will be divided as follows:

WV Nonentitlement – $6,108,513 Charleston – $285,865 Huntington – $264,852 Morgantown – $207,243 Wheeling-$171,007 Parkersburg – $160,041 Martinsburg – $124,132 Beckley – $114,936 Weirton – $96,478 Vienna – $56,370

