Plane lands on interstate, takes off on interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An airplane uses a Knoxville interstate as a runway.

Knoxville Fire Department officials say no one was injured when a small plane made an emergency landing on I-640 near Washington Pike Wednesday morning.

Officials say the plane ran out of gas. One lane of traffic was closed but has since reopened.

Not long after the landing, the plane safely took off and continued its journey to Island Home Airport to refuel.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.